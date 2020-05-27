Lottie London

12 Piece Eyeshadow Palette The Rusts

£9.95

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Perfect for every mood, outfit or occasion, Lottie London's Eyeshadow Palette combines twelve shades in a range of shimmer and matte finishes. With a super smooth texture that melts effortlessly onto the lids, each powder can be applied separately or blended together to create endless eye make-up looks with long-wearing results. Housed in a chic palette with a dual-ended applicator, you can achieve show-stopping results on-the-go.