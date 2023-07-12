KITCHEN ACADEMY BETTER LIVING THROUGH COOKING PERFECTION

Kitchen Cookware Set 12 piece - Include 8-inch fry pan / 11-inch fry pan / 9.7-inch Deep Fry Pan with lid / 1.5Q saucepan with lid / 3Q casserole with lid / 5Q casserole with lid / 2 pcs silicone utensils. The Interchangeable lid can be used for fry pan. Easy Clean & hand wash recommend! Nonstick Pots and Pans Set - When buying cookware, one of the important things is nonstick capabilities. The graniteware coating do a good job in preventing food from sticking. Also, you'll be able to cook healthier meals for your family since you won't have to use as much oil. You can safely cook tomato sauce in granite cookware cookware, the taste and smell of your food will not change even if you use acidic or strong-smelling ingredients. Toxin-free Cooking Set - When buying a new set, make sure that it clearly indicates that it is lead, PFOS, PFOA-free. These are the three things that you don't want to have in your cookware because of their potential health dangers. Fortunately, you can get granite cookware that are free of these harmful chemicals. For more healthy & Eco-freiendly. Induction Cookware Sets - When it comes to the interior, this cookware uses an aluminum core. The result is that the pan heats up quickly, and more importantly, distributes heat evenly. The cookware set works on all major types of cooktops. Larger high magnetic conductive stainless steel base ensure induction compatible, especially glass stove Pots and Pans with Bakelite Handle - Bakelite is used because it has heat-resistant properties and is an electrical insulator. Bakelite would not burn when exposed to high heat. Bakelite is safe up to 350 degrees F, for a limited time. Dark bakelite handle is more stain-resistant and easy to clean too. Great Quality & Service - Quality first, Service Utmost. All cookware sets purchased have a 365 Days warranty as standard. If you meet any problems, don't hesitate to contact our 24/7 online customer service which will reply to you ASAP to help with your worries.