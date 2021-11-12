The Ordinary

The Balance Set

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Balance Set from The Ordinary gently cleanses the skin with a Squalane Cleanser, targets lackluster tone, textural irregularities, balances visible aspects of sebum activity with the Niacinamide Serum and Salicylic Acid Masque, and provides immediate hydration with NMF + HA. Benefits Provides a regimen to cleanse the skin while providing solutions for lackluster tone, textural irregularities, balancing visible aspects of sebum activity, and dehydration Cruelty-free Features Squalane Cleanser Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Salicylic Acid 2% Masque Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA Formulated Without Fragrance Vegan Alcohol Gluten Nuts Oil Silicone Parabens Sulfates Mineral Oil Methylchloroisothiazolinone Methylisothiazolinone Animal Oils Coal Tar Dyes Formaldehyde Mercury Oxybenzone