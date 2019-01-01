Moleskine

12-month Weekly Notebook Planner - Green

$17.95

Plan the year one week at a time. The Moleskine Weekly Notebook accompanies you from January through to December and is formatted to show the week’s appointments on the left with a ruled page for notes and ideas on the right. It is a handy and versatile diary/planner that allows you to see the whole week at a glance, while also incorporating the freedom of a notebook. The fresh green cover has a color-coordinated elastic band to secure your plans and bookmark ribbon to keep you on track all year long. - hard and soft cover - rounded corners - elastic closure - Moleskine ivory-colored paper (70 g/m², acid-free) - useful tools: planning, time zones, international measurements, dialing codes and flight duration - Worldwide Holidays Calendar available from moleskine.com/diaryaddons - expandable inner pocket matching the notebook color - 'In case of loss' notice printed on the flyleaf - matching ribbon bookmark - reusable paperband B-SIDE featuring additional printed tools - 180° lie-flat opening - Moleskine Srl creates and sells FSC®-certified products