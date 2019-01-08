Erin Condren

12-month Wedding Planner

$69.98

Tackle TO-DOs before I DOs and say yes to less stress and more style with the EC Wedding Planner! Handy checklists and lists are perfect for organizing all information you need leading up your wedding with stylish accents that fuse function with fun! Each book includes:1 mixed metallic vellum sheet1 title page1 quote spreadmonthly spreads (for 12 or 24 months)"I DO" list section - 36 pgscrapbook section 9 pg22 lined pages40 dot grid pages1 quote page4 sticker sheets1 keep it together folder1 plan for it pouch1 snap-in bookmarker