Organize the details of each and every day with this 12-Month Daily Planner in Snappy Pink. Dated from January to December 2020, this bright planner gives you a whole page per day, so you can schedule, record and document all the moments and experiences that fill your time.
Examine the year at a glance and month by month before beginning to map out your day-to-day schedule. This 12-Month Daily Planner has a color-coordinated elastic band to secure your plans and a bookmark ribbon to keep you on track all year long.
- hard and soft cover
- rounded corners
- elastic closure
- ivory-colored, 70 g/m², acid-free paper
- useful tools: travel planning, time zones, international measurements and dialling codes
- worldwide holidays calendar available from moleskine.com/diaryaddons
- color-coordinated expandable inner pocket
- 'In case of loss' notice printed on the flyleaf
- matching ribbon bookmark
- reusable paperband B-SIDE featuring additional printed tools
- lies flat, opens at 180°
Moleskine creates FSC®-certified products