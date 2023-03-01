Lucid

12-inch Latex Hybrid Mattress

$372.97

Set Up: Simply take your mattress out of the box and enjoy watching it decompress. Jumping, walking, and sleeping on your mattress can speed up the process. At Lucid, we make beds for the whole family—because when you wake up feeling your best, your family gets the best version of you too. The LUCID 12-Inch Latex Hybrid Mattress will help you sleep cooler and enjoy greater body support from your bed. By combining supportive coils, plush memory foam, and responsive latex, we’ve compiled all the best materials to form the sleep dream team for your bed frame. This mattress in a box is supported by individually encased steel coil base sandwiched in foam for greater edge support and motion isolation, so you can sleep without interruption on your mattress. Comfort awaits.