Zinus

12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

The recipe for our #1 best-selling mattress? Refreshing green tea, plush-as-a-cotton-ball memory foam and over a decade of experience perfecting mattresses that make sleep a little more wonderful. Our Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress begins with our proprietary green tea and charcoal infused memory foam, because we’re fanatics about finding the sleep-enhancing qualities of natural ingredients. And boy, do these ingredients work! Rich green tea helps keep your mattress fresh as a daisy, and ActivCharocal effectively blocks moisture that would otherwise lead to smelly smells. Precisely layered CertiPUR-US certified foams allow you to sink into this mattress just right, for a supportive feeling that cradles your achiest joints and aligns your spine. Open air pockets in the middle layer of comfort foam encourage airflow so you don’t overheat, and they also add extra comfort beneath areas that need it most, like the shoulders, hips and knees. A 10 year worry-free warranty is also included, so you can rest assured that we’ll take care of you should anything about it fall short of perfection. Simply put, this plush mattress is proof that sweet dreams really do come true.