Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Lucid
12 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$399.99
$367.14
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
This mattress features a 12 inch plush feel ideal for side and back sleepers that prioritize a plush feel above all else
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Set
BUY
$242.25
$285.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Down Pillow
BUY
$58.65
$69.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Scenic Beach Towel
BUY
$67.50
$75.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
BUY
$148.75
$175.00
Brooklinen
More from Lucid
Lucid
3 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper
BUY
$123.99
$160.00
Amazon
Lucid
3" Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper (queen)
BUY
$118.37
$125.99
Amazon
Lucid
Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper
BUY
$103.99
$129.99
Mattress Firm
Lucid
3 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper
BUY
$59.99
$89.99
Amazon
More from Bed & Bath
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Set
BUY
$242.25
$285.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Down Pillow
BUY
$58.65
$69.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Scenic Beach Towel
BUY
$67.50
$75.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
BUY
$148.75
$175.00
Brooklinen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted