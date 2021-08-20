All-Clad

12-in. Fry Pan With Lid / Stainless – Second Quality

Sear, brown and pan fry everything from eggs to meat with the All-Clad Stainless Steel 12-Inch Covered Fry Pan. This pan's flat bottom and flared sides make it easy to toss food or turn it with a spatula. Its three-ply bonded stainless steel offers exceptional heating performance, even in induction cooking. The stick-resistant 18/10 stainless steel interior and long, comfortable handle will make this fry pan a go-to piece in your kitchen. For Searing, Browning and Pan Frying The flat bottom and flared sides of this 12-inch covered fry pan make it easy to toss food or to turn it with a spatula. The pan is ideal for cooking with oils and helps food develop rich flavor, bright color and crisp texture. The pan's cast and riveted stainless steel handle stays cool on the cooktop, so you can cook safely and comfortably. Premium Stainless Steel Construction Classic design, high performance and lifetime durability unite in the Stainless Collection, All-Clad's most popular line of cookware. Products in the collection feature an interior core of aluminum for even heating and a polished 18/0 stainless steel exterior and cooking surface for fine culinary performance. All-Clad stainless steel cookware features an interior starburst finish for excellent stick resistance. The bottom of each pan is engraved with a convenient capacity marking. Handcrafted in the USA Ideal for searing, browning and pan frying everything from eggs to meats Tri-Ply 18/10 Stainless interior construction diffuses heat consistently Features a flat bottom and flared sides that make tossing foods effortless and allows for easy turning Lid can be used to lock in moisture and heat after browning or searing to cook meats thoroughly Lifetime warranty