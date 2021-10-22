Nasty Gal

12 Days Of Recycled Jewellery Advent Calendar

£39.00 £23.40

All I want for Christmas is you. And some jewellery. The 12 Days of Jewellery Advent Calendar features an array of ornate gold and diamante jewellery pieces designed to add a little sparkle to your festive ‘fits. The calendar includes two sets of woven gold hoop earrings, one set of gold star earring studs, one set of gold moon earring studs, a dainty gold heart ring, a double layer gold chain necklace, a diamante choker, two diamante hoop earring sets, a sparkly diamante drop earrings set, a set of floral diamante earrings, and a beautiful silver diamante ring. Secure the perfect accessory for that cute Christmas dress. Features Recycled Materials. One Size.