12 Days Of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar For Women

C$145.00

Key features Amazing-value 12-day advent calendar for vulva-owners looking for a sizzling holiday season Includes a Womanizer Starlet 2 worth $99.99 alone for delicious clitoral stimulation Toys are perfect for solo and couple’s play The perfect sexy gift for a lover or friend Description Vulva-owners rejoice, this one's for you. Filled with sexy gifts, this 12-day advent calendar is the perfect way to celebrate yourself this holiday season. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, treat yourself to this festive bonanza worth over $330. A fun and frisky way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, it's packed with treats – from vibrators to Kegel balls and a jewelled butt plug. And the pièce de résistance? Worth an amazing $99.99 alone, the Womanizer Starlet 2 uses contactless stimulation to wow those sensitive clitoral nerve-endings. Enhance your play by pairing your toys with plenty of water-based lubricant, and don't forget to grab 2 x AAA batteries. Specifications Essential Info Allergens: Latex-Free , Phthalate-Free