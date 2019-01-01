Count down to the holidays with this OLEHENRIKSEN Advent calendar, featuring a handpicked selection of must-try skincare minis. Inspired by the holiday tradition of Advent calendars (Julekalender in Danish), Ole created this set so you can bask in the excitement of the season as you reveal your favorites, including bestselling Truth Serum® and Sheer Transformation® Perfecting Moisturizer, and discover new ones. The 12 numbered panels feature a unique modern twist on the festive seasonal stamps popularized in Denmark in the early 1900s. From nourishing and brightening to cleansing and imparting the iconic Ole Glow™, these must-have products provide a great way to ring in the holiday season.