A-Sha

12 Days Of Noodles Mandarin Style Variety 12 Pack

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

Featuring 12 packets of A-Sha's bestselling gourmet Mandarin-style noodles, this gift box of offers a delicious selection of flavorful soups to experience. A-Sha noodles are air-dried instead of fried, full of plant-based protein and free of artificial flavors, MSG and preservatives. With original, onion sauce and spicy soy sauce flavor packets to try, this set is a treat for everyone who wants to experience ramen in all its variety.