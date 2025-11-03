Glow Recipe

12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Fairytale of New York is the ultimate punk rock love song, written by Shane MacGowan, the wild genius of rock and roll. Its harsh and poetic tenderness is charged with romantic feeling and is the inspiration behind this captivating smell. Top notes of Blood Orange and Coriander are evoked by a heart of Mimosa and Saffron with a veil of smoky Tobacco Flower. The strength and beat of the base contains rich notes of Oud, Myrrh resins, Patchouli, Musk and Amber oils.