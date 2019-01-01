Rodial

12 Days Of Glamour Advent Calendar

$95.00

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . Countdown to a magical Christmas with an exclusive edit of Rodial’s luxury skincare and sculpting makeup. Inside this exclusive advent calendar, you will discover 12 hero products powered with innovative ingredients to sculpt, plump, lift and brighten for a flawless complexion. From iconic Dragon’s Blood to MUA’s favourite, Smokey Eye Pen, you will have everything you need to perfect your look this festive season. Made in UK.WHO IT'S FOR. . For normal to combination skin types.WHAT IT DOES. . Inside this exclusive advent calendar, you will discover 12 hero products powered with innovative ingredients to sculpt, plump, lift and brighten for a flawless complexion.12-PIECE SET INCLUDES Stem Cell Magic Gel, 0.3 oz. Bee Venom Moisturiser, 0.51 oz. Vit C Brightening Mask, 0.68 oz. Dragon’s Blood Tonic, 1.69 oz. Snake Neck Mask Individual Sachet, 0.35 oz. Dragon’s Blood Eye Mask Individual Sachet, 0.18 oz. Smokey Eye Pen Black, 0.04 oz. XXL Lip Liner Photoshoot. Snake Booster Oil, 0.34 oz. Stem Cell Cleanser, 1.69 oz. Dragon’s Blood Sculpting Gel, 0.17 oz. Bee Venom Cleansing Balm, 0.68 oz.