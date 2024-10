Voluspa

12 Day Candle Advent Calendar

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Ways to Wear: Crossbody, Shoulder Bag Our latest addition to our Upcycled Capsule. We are excited to release a new sustainable iteration of our bucket bag with a luxurious hand feel. We’ve created a Mini Bucket Bag handwoven from excess grained cow leather with an adjustable crossbody strap, gold hardware, and lightweight shape.