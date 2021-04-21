Sealy

12″ Copper Chill Medium Hybrid Mattress

$1099.00 $489.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

All the comfort and trusted quality of a Sealy Hybrid mattress, now conveniently packaged as a ready-to-ship Mattress-in-a-Box. This 12-inch memory foam mattress combines two innovative comfort technologies to suit your unique sleep style and body type. Premium memory foam—including a top layer infused with CopperChill™—conforms and responds to your individual shape, while coils add extra support for your entire body. This Hybrid mattress was designed to combine the best of both worlds for outstanding comfort and support and, of course, convenience. At Sealy, we want to help you live your best life, which is why we made the delivery and setup of this mattress hassle-free. When your Mattress-in-a-Box arrives, simply place the mattress on your bed, remove the packaging, and allow time for the bed to decompress and expand to its comfortable shape. Includes 10-Year Limited Warranty.