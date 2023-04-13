SupperAcrylic

11×14 Clear Acrylic Serving Tray

This 11x14 Clear Acrylic Serving Tray made of clear premium acrylic,sturdy and durable,comes with two vanity strong gold handles for easy serving,like breakfast serving tray,decorative serving tray,party serving tray,tea serving trays,coffee serving tray,food serving tray etc, Perfect as a kitchen organizer, hold bottles seasoning oil jars in this lucite serving trays Also for Living room tray,ottoman trays,vanity table trays,coffee table organizer,bathroom decoration,pet food tray.bar trays etc Spill Proof Clear Rectangular Acrylic Serving Tray With handle,you can also put wine and drinks in it without worrying about leakage,very suitable to be placed under the coffee machine.Perfect for serving beverages and food like coffee,breakfast,fruit,dessert,tea,juice,wine etc.countertop organizers for your kitchen,Coffee Table Organizer, home decor, Also can organize your cosmetics, books, jewerly, collectibles,paper,pen,letter,etc.Keep your house organized. This 11x14 clear plastic serving tray with handles itself ia a great decoration.It takes up almost no visual space and can be perfectly integrated with the decoration in the room,You can put vases and artworks on it to decorate your home,Make your home look more warm and elegant.also Great for kitchen,bedroom,bathroom, dresser,office,restaurant,nautical etc. Size: 11x14x2 inches Decorative Tray with Gold handles on both sides makes the lucite serving trays vanity and convenience.Easy to clean,Very suitable for daily use.Whether it is used as a food tray,home decoration or as a household organizer holder.it is very beautiful and elegant. After Sales Service—NO-RISK Purchase.If you have any problems or not satisfied during the using the acrylic serving trays,Please contact our customer team in time,Get follow-up services,be sure you will be 100% satisfied with our clear acrylic trays. buy acrylic trays now! Functional of 11x14 Clear Rectangular Acrylic Serving Tray with Gold Handles- perfume tray - decorative serving tray - serving tray decor - acrylic serving tray - rectangle serving tray These Acrylic Trays can be used for many purpose, like breakfast serving tray,decorative serving tray,party serving tray,tea serving trays,coffee serving tray,food serving tray, coffee table tray,Ottoman Tray etc, Perfect for serving food,coffee,breakfast,lunch,fruit,dessert,tea, juice,wine,nautical etc.For home decoraction, it can organize your cosmetics,books, collectibles, jewelry, vase, jars, bottles, toiletries in your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen etc. For office organizer, it can organize your pen,paper and more. Even can hold your crafts and arts in your cabinet, making them more shiny. 1.Décor your home with a modern, eye-catching acrylic tray; save your sweet home from mess. 2.Made of thick and strong acrylic with golden metal handles. 3.Miter joint design makes the tray looks modern and add an accent in your place. 4.No matter in your living room or bedroom, you can use it to organize or display your jewelry, cosmetics, vases,wine bottles.You can also serve food,drinks,snacks or coffee with this lovely tray in a party or when you enjoy your meal,breakfast,brunch with your family. Specification of 11x14 Clear Acrylic Trays With gold handle: Material: acrylic,gold handles,rubber feet Color: Clear Size:11W x 14L x 2H inches.