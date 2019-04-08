Zoeva

114 Luxe Face Focus Brush

£13.00

Description ZOEVA 114 Luxe Face Focus Brush is a luxurious makeup tool for flawless highlighting techniques. Exquisitely crafted with a mix of Natural and Synthetic bristles, 114 Luxe Face Focus Brush has been designed for the selective application of highlighter and powder to illuminate your face. The flat, flame shape is great for touch ups and precise application around the eye area. 114 Luxe Face Focus Brush features the softest head and is a Beauty Bay favourite for an illuminated complexion. Did you know? 114 Luxe Face Focus Brush is as airy and soft as a cloud and is packaged in a chic protective case to ensure optimal results are maintained constantly. Read More