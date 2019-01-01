Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Dickies
11" Relaxed Fit Cotton Cargo Shorts
$26.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Dickies
Featured in 1 story
9 Costumes You Can Make Straight From Your Closet
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mango
Belt Shorts
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Shimmery Print Shorts
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Waikei
Relax Short Pants
$82.00
$75.00
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Culottes
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Dickies
DETAILS
Dickies
Straight-leg Carpenter Pant
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Dickies
Long Sleeve Jackets
$49.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Dickies
Dickies Men's Original 874 Work Pant
$22.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dickies
Cropped Checkered Denim Jacket
$60.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shorts
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted