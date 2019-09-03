Pyrex

11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set

$33.79

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Keep your favorite dishes fresh inside this Pyrex 11pc Easy Grab Bake N Store Set. With multiple shapes and sizes, you can find the right fit for the food you need to bake, store or transport. The plastic lids ensure an air-tight seal, and each dish is safe for the oven, microwave, freezer, dishwasher and refrigerator for easy preparation, storage and cleanup. The nonporous glass won't warp, absorb odors or stain, and the easy-grab handles make it simple to pull each piece out of the oven with ease.