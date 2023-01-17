Caraway

11-piece Bakeware Set

$545.00 $395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Caraway

An easy & convenient way to store your bakeware. Storage Size (Single): 20.75” x 6” x 8.25” Storage Size (Combined): 20.75” x 12” x 8.25” The easy-to-handle sheet for all dishes sweet & savory. Ideal for everything from veggies to a batch of cookies Designed for easy-to-pop-out muffins without all the chemicals. From brownies to blondies and everything in between. A baker's best friend for finishing off any confection. From quiches to biscuits, this handsome pan is anything but square. Well-designed with a non-toxic coating, the best thing since sliced bread. A well-rounded pan for all your favorite cakes and pies. An easy & convenient way to store your bakeware. Storage Size (Single): 20.75” x 6” x 8.25” Storage Size (Combined): 20.75” x 12” x 8.25” The easy-to-handle sheet for all dishes sweet & savory.