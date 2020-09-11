Legres

11 Lace-up Leather Knee Boots

$870.00

LEGRES is all about boots - the anonymous collective of designers behind the brand spend years perfecting their fit and shape. Modeled on traditional combat styles, this '11' pair has been made in a storied Italian factory from smooth leather and hits just below the knee. They're fitted with a zip fastening along the back, so you don't have to unlace every time you take them off.Wear it with: [Dion Lee Dress ], [Bottega Veneta Tote ].