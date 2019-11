Lake & Skye

11 11 Fragrance Oil Rollerball

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

A fragrance worthy of the name meant to inspire a sense of wonder and heightened intuition. The Lake & Skye 11 11 Fragrance Oil Rollerball is a simple yet bold unisex blend inspired by the teachings of Kundalini yoga and the color white. The scent captures the feel of skin emerging from the ocean, mixed with crisp texture and transparency while the musky blend of white ambers wraps you in a feeling of warmth.