Lake & Skye

11 11 Fragrance Oil

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Birchbox

Simple, yet so alluring, a fresh, clean perfume is hard to come by. Luckily, this one hits all the right notes (literally) with a blend of earthy but still light aromas as inspired by skin kissed by the sea and the color white. While muskier fragrances might not sound or typically smell lightweight, the formula features white ambers with a hint of floral, making it appropriate for both men and women to wear. And, because it's oil-based, the intimate scent makes an impact for a longer period of time.