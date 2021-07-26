Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Bio Ionic
10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer
$295.00
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer
Need a few alternatives?
Aquis
Turban Lisse Luxe In Stormy Sky
BUY
£30.00
LookFantastic
The Curly Co.
Collapsible Hair Diffuser
BUY
$15.99
$29.99
Amazon
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
BUY
$399.99
Ulta Beauty
GHD
Professional Hair Dryer Diffuser
BUY
$30.00
LookFantastic
More from Bio Ionic
Bio Ionic
Onepass Styling Iron
BUY
$159.20
$199.00
Amazon
Bio Ionic
Powerlight Pro Dryer
BUY
$139.30
$199.00
Amazon
Bio Ionic
Oval Curling Iron One Pass
BUY
$99.00
Sephora
Bio Ionic
10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer
BUY
$206.50
$295.00
Nordstrom
More from Tools
Beauty Blender
Liner Designer Pro
BUY
$17.00
Sephora
MECCA MAX
Glam Squad Eyeliner Stencils
BUY
$10.00
Mecca
Last Swab
Basic Reusable Cotton Bud
BUY
$15.95
Nourished Life
Amazon
Pointed Cotton Swab Tips 400pk
BUY
$13.69
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted