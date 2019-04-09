Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Dazzling Rock

10k-gold 1ct Diamond Ring Set With Matching Band

$1060.40
At Amazon
This lovely diamond Ring feature 1.00 ct white diamonds in Prong setting. All diamonds are sparkling and 100% natural. All our products with FREE gift box and 100% Satisfaction guarantee.
Featured in 2 stories
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
by Elizabeth Buxton
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems Test
by Elizabeth Buxton