Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Dazzling Rock
10k-gold 1ct Diamond Ring Set With Matching Band
$1060.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
This lovely diamond Ring feature 1.00 ct white diamonds in Prong setting. All diamonds are sparkling and 100% natural. All our products with FREE gift box and 100% Satisfaction guarantee.
Featured in 2 stories
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
by
Elizabeth Buxton
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems Test
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
TomTom
Studder Stack Rings
$145.00
from
TomTom
BUY
DETAILS
Catherine Iskiw
Tapered Diamond Band
$2140.00
from
The Clay Pot
BUY
DETAILS
Tiro Tiro
Open Arch Ring
$85.00
from
Tiro Tiro
BUY
DETAILS
Jen Leddy Studios
6mm Sterling Silver Black Diamond Ring
$210.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Dazzling Rock
DETAILS
Dazzling Rock
White Diamond Ladies Tennis Bracelet
$141.90
$119.40
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dazzling Rock
1.50 Carat 14k Round Black Diamond Eternity Band
$390.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dazzling Rock
Pink Sapphire & White Diamond Eternity Band
$317.90
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted