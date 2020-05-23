United States
Summer Waves®
10ft X 30in Quick Set Inflatable Above Ground Pool With Filter Pump
$169.99
Splash the day away in the comfort and privacy of your own backyard with this inflatable pool Round shape measures 8 feet in diameter and 2.5 feet deep for a 608-gallon capacity Includes RX330 pool filter pump with GFCI Rapid installation allows you to set this pool up in minutes Inncldues filter cartridge with a built-in chlorinator and a D filter cartridge for the pump