Sea-ing Green, channel your inner sea-goddess with this deep ocean jewel tone. Emerald blue green, metallic, full coverage. 10+ Free is hyper-focused on creating products which are natural, non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free and deliver the highest quality and performance. The first series of products in its line, 10+ Free Clean Nail Color and Treatments, are designed according to this philosophy and deliver an unparalleled experience – an 85% naturally-derived and 21+ free product with 10+ days of wear, and proprietary peptide-enhanced nail nourishment benefits. We use the best natural ingredients to suspend our organic and vegan inorganic pigments and create a gel-like consistency for an ultimate smooth application experience. This exceptional blend delivers optimal flow properties for an easy, uniform coating. Significantly Improves Overall Nail Appearance Nails are Thicker, Stronger, & More Flexible Chip Resistant, High Gloss & Long Wear Nontoxic , Vegan, and Cruelty Free 100% transparency and 16 free from Formaldehyde, Toluene, Dibutyl Phthalate, Formaldehyde Resin, Formaldehyde Donors, Camphor, Lead, MEHQ, Triphenyl Phosphate, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Guanine, Carmine, Gluten, Methylisothiazolinone, Mineral Oil. For flawless mani and pedi start with “Prep with Peptides” basecoat, then apply two coats 10+Free Clean Nail Color. Finish with a coat of “Pep in Your Step- Clear High Gloss Top Coat” to seal, protect, and enhance shine. For a matte look, apply “Matte Magic Top Coat” for a super soft-touch feel. Pro Tip- swipe the end of the free edge for additional wear protection. Leaping Bunny Certified, Made in the USA.