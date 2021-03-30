Luvagift Shop

10cm X 5cm Tiles Blue Ceramic Hand-painted Door Number And Letter Tiles And Wall Hanging Frames

Genuine Blue Ceramic Letter Tiles, House Number Tiles and Frames Please see my other listings for other designs ● Spanish ceramic tiles with the ability to customize to your needs ● Select from house number tiles, ceramic tile letters and frames ● Includes the option of blanks, ends, tile number sign and Frames ● Each tile & frame is sold individually ● Beautifully hand-painted Product Description: Showcasing a delightfully traditional design, these Spanish ceramic tile letters and numbers come with plenty of charm. The dark blue hand-painted colour of the letters and numbers is offset against a white background which gives the tiles their Spanish exclusive identity. Crafted from ceramic that's impervious to all climates and glazed for a beautiful finish, they're ultra-easy to clean - and you can rest assured that the colours will not fade or blemish. Customizable, you can form your text with the letters and numbers - alongside blanks, Ends and tile number sign for your personalization. Superb wall hanging frames are also available for an effortless display, which also complements your tiles and home. Made from metal specifically to hold these ceramic tiles for a beautiful finish. Offering you a stunning, unique way to name or number your house, these Spanish house number tiles are great for injecting a little personality into the exterior of your home. Equally,the letter tiles can be used to create a beautiful welcome sign on your garden gate, spell ourthe family name inside the home, and more! With boundless opportunities to get creative with your new ceramic tiles, you'll be able to add a special touch to your homestead. Spanish tile specification: ● End tile dimensions: H10 x W2.5cm (ends come as a set) ● Letter, number and white space tile dimensions: H10 x W5cm ● Frames dimensions options: 2 tile frame up to an 8 tile frame ● Materials: Frames metal. Tiles ceramic How to order from variations: ● Add each tile individually from the dropdown to your shopping basket ● Add Ends (as a set) to your shopping basket ● Add a frame with the corresponding tiles to your shopping basket Example: 1 x Letter A 1 x Number 1 1 x Ends (as a set) 2 halves = 1 full tile 1 x 3 Tile Frame End + A + 1 + End + 3 tile frame Orders can also be placed for a single item if required