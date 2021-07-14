FANGOR

1080p Hd Projector

$189.98

Buy Now Review It

【NATIVE 1080P FULL HD RESOLUTIONS】With native resolution of 1920*1080 and contrast ratio of 6000:1, the Fangor-506 provides sharp and detailed HD images. Combining an innovative high-refraction 6 layers glassed lens, ensuring the best video experience. 【WIRELESS WiFi CONNECTION】 Latest WiFi connecting function is compatible smartphone. You do not need converting cable such troublesome thing, just once-time WiFi connection and you can connect your device with the projector whenever you want to use it. 【BLUETOOTH & SURROUND SPEAKER】 Build-in stereo surround speaker, restored every detail sound effect to let you enjoy the pleasure sounds in different scenes. with Bluetooth, you can connect your ideal Bluetooth speaker wirelessly at any time. 【COMPATIBLE DEVICES】This portable projector is very versatile and has HDMI, AV, VGA, SD Card port, which allows you to use it with Laptop, PCs, TV Box, TV Stick, Roku, Chrome Book, Tablets, Blue-ray DVD player, MICRO SD Card, USB Flash Drive, Media players (Music, Pictures, Video),Smartphones. 【FANGOR PROJECTOR】Fangor specializes in the production and development of projectors for 10 years, focusing on providing products and services.If you have any problem, please contact us through Amazon platform