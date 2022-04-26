Abba Patio

108” Market Umbrella

The Patio Umbrella with 6 Sturdy Ribs and Push Button Tilt, is durable, attractive and one of the best values you'll find anywhere. This patio table umbrella comes with a few surprises not found on most umbrellas: an Easy and Smooth Screw-In Pole design, a Durable Easy Clip System for closing and a Reinforced End Screw Design to make the umbrella last longer. The Iron pole is powder coated in an Antique Bronze finish for rust resistance. A sturdy steel six-rib construction provides plenty of stability for the 9-foot shade. Raise and lower this umbrella with the easy-to-use crank system. Tilting the umbrella is easy with the push button technology. The umbrella's shade is available in a variety of colors.