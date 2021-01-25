John Lewis

John Lewis House Ultrasonic Diffuser

£50.00

Instantly turn your home into a relaxing, beautifully scented haven with our John Lewis & Partners House Ultrasonic Diffuser. Designed to delicately diffuse fragrance, it works at the touch of a button and includes a timer function so you can choose how long the scent diffuses for. Conveniently mains powered it features an auto shut off safety setting for peace of mind. In a classic and neutral ceramic design, it features a 7 colour setting allowing you to either choose a colour or cycle through them to create a truly relaxing experience. Instructions for use Fill the water tank with 100ml of clean water using the measuring cup and add 2-3 drops of water soluble essential oil. Once turned on the diffuser will release a heatless, fine mist of scented vapour. Use the light control button to set your desired light mode. The ultrasonic diffuser has an automatic power off function and will turn off its power supply when the water tank is empty. The lifetime of your oil will depend on the volatility of the fragrance but it's always best to change the water and oil when the diffuser automatically switches off.