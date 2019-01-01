Bon Parfumeur

101 Rose, Sweet Pea, White Cedar

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bon Parfumeur

Notes Top Bergamot Cardamom Lavander Middle Damascene rose Lily-of -the-valley White cedar Sweat pea Base Amber Crystal Patchouli Musk Mix and Match To mix, to combine 001, fresh 201, fruity 801, seaside Moments Cocktail glamour. High heels on the red carpet. Champagne and Tagada kisses. A night walk along the Seine. Walking or on a bike. Fairy tale in the present moment. Perfumer Alexandra Monet After graduating from ISIPCA, Alexandra integrated the DROM house in Munich first, then she moved to New York and finally in Paris. Pure musky scents are happiness for her. She appreciates their “clean fresh” side that is extremely reassuring. Alexandra has always loved working with leather notes as they bring a carnal facet to the fragrance. BON PARFUMEUR PARIS101 - Eau de ParfumSuivre sur