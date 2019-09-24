Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Lanolips

101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

$17.00
At Nordstrom
A balm that provides extreme hydration to extremely dry lips, skin patches, cuticles, nasal passages and more.
Featured in 1 story
How To Get Rid Of Dry, Cracked Nails & Cuticles
by Erika Stalder