Lanolips

101 Ointment

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lanolips

Please meet The World's Best Lip Balm - as voted by The Times UK. 100% NATURAL + 101 USES. Using ultra-medical grade Aussie lanolin, our cult classic 101 Ointment offers a safer, more effective & 100% natural alternative to common petroleum-based balms. It’s not greasy or sticky, and it’s so safe you could even use as a nipple cream with nursing infants. This super-dense balm penetrates & seals in moisture. Ultra Medical Grade lanolin gives the most extreme hydration for extremely dry & chapped lips, skin patches, cuticles, elbows & more. It has been proven to be excellent for dry lips linked to Roaccutane. Safe to use during pregnancy, for nursing mothers and babies. WINNER OF OVER 50+ MAJOR AWARDS. • Multi-Award Winning • Hard-working & powerful multi-tasker • Holds 200% of its weight in moisture • Vegetarian • Safe for newborns 15g/.52 oz. Net wt.