Intex

101 Inch Swim Center Shootin’ Hoops Inflatable Pool

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Rectangle (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 101 inches (L), 51 inches (H) x 74 inches (W) Weight: 13.63 pounds Recommended Capacity: 4 People Capacity (Volume): 180 gallon CPSC Choking Hazard Warnings: Choking_hazard_small_parts Setup Time: 10 minutes Water Depth: 10 feet Warranty: 30 Day Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 79574802 Origin: made in the USA or imported The above item details were provided by the Target Plus™ Partner. Target does not represent or warrant that this information is accurate or complete. On occasion, manufacturers may modify their items and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented. If you have a specific question about this item, you may consult the item's label, contact the manufacturer directly or call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869. Description Challenge your family or friends to a friendly game of basketball while staying cool in the Intex 57183EP 101 Inch Swim Center Shootin' Hoops Inflatable Family Pool. This 101-inch inflatable pool provides hours of fun for multiple kids or adults at once. It comes with a basketball hoop and a ball so you can play a fun game of HORSE in the water. The drain plug makes it easy to fill your pool up and easy to drain it when the day is over. Made of durable PVC that will not fade over time in the sun, you will be able to keep this pool around for countless summer seasons to come. The pool measures 101 inches long and 74 inches wide. The basketball hoop is 51 inches tall but the walls are only 12.625 inches high so the little ones can play, too.