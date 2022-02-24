Temple & Webster

Halcyon Ceramic Aroma Diffuser

$49.95 $39.95

Features: Materials: polypropylene plastic, ABS plastic, polycarbonate plastic, ceramic Includes: 1 x diffuser, 1 x power plug, 1 x instruction manual Timber finish base 4 timer settings: 60, 120, 180 minutes or continual mist until the 100ml water tank is empty Disperses an ultra-fine mist adding moisture into the air while hydrating your skin & adding your favourite aromatherapy scents into the air Matte ceramic design Plastic base with ceramic cover Ambient LED light with 7 colour settings: dark blue, green, red, purple, yellow, light blue & white Light has 2 settings of brightness for each colour