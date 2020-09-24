Beautyrest Store

Foot Pocket Soft Microlight Plush Electric Blanket

$51.99 $30.60

Buy Now Review It

LONG THROW WITH FOOT POCKET - 62" x 52" with a foot pocket for your feet , no more freezing feet and you can sit more comfortably on the couch , or in your bed. The fleece fabric adds extra warmth and softness. The fabric is machine washable , just unplug the controller and toss in the washing machin. THERAPEUTIC RELIEF - 3 Heat levels to find your comfort zone of your plush electric blanket. Pre-heating feature allows our electric blankets to be snuggly warm before crawling into the covers. The evenly distributed heat can help soothing those aches and pains. NEAR ZERO EMF - Our electric blanket is engineered for lowest electromagnetic radiation possible. The heated element is designed and lay out in evenly space, which enables even warmth distribution. 100% UL certified for maxium safety. 12 Feet 6 Inches controller cord length with a 6 foot power cord length. ELECTRIC BILL SAVINGS - Along with the plush softness, these heated throw help save money. Compared to electric throw blanket or portable heated blanket, the 2 hours auto-shutoff function can save you electric bill if you accidentally forget to turn if off and gurantee more safty. Compatible with smart home outlet and automatic timer. 5 Year Limited - That is 5 years of promise of savings and service. Please contact our customer service for assistant. Machine washable, just unplug the controller and toss it into the washing machine. You will get a clean and refreshing throw after wash