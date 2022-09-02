Quince

100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

$79.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

We love the midi length and bias cut of this dress! This super flattering fit is made from 100% mulberry silk, in a satin finish. The kicker? Our silk is washable. Easy to style, easy to wash for low-maintenance luxe. Plus, silk fiber contains 18 kinds of amino acids that make it amazing for skin nourishment, hypo-allergenic, and naturally thermoregulating to help maintain body temperature.