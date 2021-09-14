Quince

100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

$195.00 $79.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Description The classic silk slip dress features midi length and bias cut for a flattering fit. It is made from 100% washable 19mm Mulberry silk satin and hand washable and easy to wear. Don’t feel bad if you find yourself wearing it more than you should. Details Material: 100% Mulberry Silk Satin Weight: 19mm fabric weight for a premium drape and hand-feel Adjustable straps for easy fit Bias cut Origin: Shenzhen, China Model is 5'9" and wearing a size Small Care / Maintenance Hand wash or machine wash cold in delicate or gentle cycle with similar colors. Turn inside out, in garment bag. Line dry. Cool iron on reverse side. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Dry clean if needed.