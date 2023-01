Quince

100% Washable Silk Robe

$99.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Crafted from washable, 100% mulberry silk Hanging hook and inner ties 19mm fabric weight for a premium drape and hand-feel Bluesign® certified manufacturing thats safer and more efficient OEKO-TEX® 100 certified free of harmful chemicals Washable Oeko-Tex Certified Mulberry Silk