Quince

100% Washable Silk Mini Skirt

$49.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Hidden elastic waist band for an easier and better fit. Material: 100% Mulberry Silk Satin Weight: 19mm fabric weight for a premium drape and hand-feel Mini length, intended to hit mid-thigh. Length: 16.5" (size small) Origin: Shenzhen, China Model is 5'9" and wearing a size small in black Model is 5'3" and wearing a size small in navy Model is 5'10" and wearing a size small in champagne