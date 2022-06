SheaMoisture

100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Foaming Facial Wash

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At SheaMoisture

Add some luxury to your skincare routine! This sulfate-free foaming facial wash deeply cleanses the skin while delivering nourishing moisture. 100% Virgin Coconut Oil provides hydration to the skin while Acacia Senegal locks in moisture leaving skin soft, hydrated and refreshed.