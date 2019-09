Chakir Turkish Linens

100% Turkish Cotton Cabana Towels, 4-pack

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

Chakir Turkish Linens, Turkish Cotton Cabana Pool and Beach Towels Our Pool-Beach Towels are thicker and softer than the typical pool and beach towels. Our Beach Towels are durable and absorbent. You will feel the softness immediately, and these towels will continually get softer with each wash. All hems are double stitched to increase the durability. SIZE: 30 x 60 inches