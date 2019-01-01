Aus Vio

100 % Silk Fleece Throw Blanket

$89.99

Getting your beauty rest just took on a whole new meaning with the soft and luxurious Aus Vio 100 % Silk Fleece Throw Blanket. Beautifully designed, this blanket is crafted from 100% mulberry silk that's warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Made with long strand mulberry silk fibers, this blanket is lightweight without sacrificing its warming or cooling abilities. Mulberry silk contains a naturally occurring protein and 18 amino acids which helps to rejuvenate your hair and skin while you sleep. Mulberry silk also helps your body to reabsorb moisture, keeping your skin soft and healthy. Durable and luxurious, this gorgeous blanket features four-inch, 100% silk tassels on one side and is a beautiful addition to your bedroom. Additional Features Warm in the winter, cool in the summer Long strand fibers create a lighter weight Mulberry silk contains a naturally occurring protein Also contains 18 amino acids Protein and amino acids rejuvenate hair and skin Mulberry silk helps your body reabsorb moisture Helps to keep your skin soft and healthy Durable and luxurious