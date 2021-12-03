Everlane

100% Sf Tote

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Love SF? Us too. The 100% SF Tote is made of soft, durable cotton and features two over-the-shoulder straps, an extra-roomy main compartment, and an exclusive logo that celebrates our connection to San Francisco—and more specifically, the Mission District, where our store and HQ is located. The best part? This tote is part of our 100% Human collection, which means that for every bag sold, we’re proud to donate 10% to the ACLU. Learn more here.