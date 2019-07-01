Seventh Generation

100% Recycled Paper Towels, 2-ply, 6-count (pack Of 4)

Clean up without using up precious natural resources. These hard-working, strong and absorbent paper towels absorb spills quickly, even when wet - and give you one more way to reduce your household's impact on the environment. Made with 100% Recycled Paper without any added chlorine, dyes, inks or fragrances. Our white paper towels save energy, water and trees without sacrificing any performance. These paper towels are made with 100% recycled content, with a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled content. They can even be composted after use. Did you know? If every household in the US replaced just one 2-pack of 140-sheet virgin paper towels with our 100% recycled product we could save over 720,000 trees. Seventh Generation has been thoughtfully formulating safe and effective plant-based products that work. Really well. As a leading green laundry detergent manufacturer, we are proud to make biodegradable and EPA Safer Choice Certified detergents. You may also notice a cute Leaping Bunny seal on our products. That means we never test our products on animals and our products do not contain animal-based ingredients. We design our products to be safe for people, their homes, and the environment. By choosing Seventh Generation products, you're joining us in nurturing the health of the next seven generations.