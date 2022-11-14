ILNP

100% Pure Ultra Holographic Nail Polish

$10.00

MEGA is the mother of all holographic nail polishes, period. It is not a top-coat. It’s a full-blown 100% all-thriller, no-filler super premium holographic nail polish. That’s right! Each bottle of MEGA is JAM PACKED with a blend of ONLY the highest quality holographic pigments on the market today. The moment you step outside into the sun wearing this bad-boy (or girl), you and anyone nearby are almost certain to be overwhelmed with the most vibrant fingertip rainbows you could ever imagine! Feeling creative? Try adding a few drops of MEGA to an old polish and watch something wonderful happen!